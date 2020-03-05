A34 near Newbury closed northbound following lorry fire

A section of the A34 near Newbury is closed following a lorry fire in the early hours of this morning (Thursday)

The northbound carriageway is closed near Speen between the A4 and the A339 for emergency repairs.

Thames Valley Police has said the closure is likely to be in place for some time. Diversions are in place and officers are advising motorists to avoid the area.

A diversion is in place via the A4 and A338 through Hungerford and then joining the M4 eastbound and rejoining A34.

The section of road was closed at 12.25am and is expected to remain until mid-afternoon to resurface the road.

Highways England are reporting that the incident is expected to clear between 3.45pm and 4pm today.

There are currently delays of 27 minutes.