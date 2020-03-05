Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

A34 near Newbury closed northbound following lorry fire

Closure expected to last in to the afternoon

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Hungerford man dies after incident on A34

A section of the A34 near Newbury is closed following a lorry fire in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) 

The northbound carriageway is closed near Speen between the A4 and the A339 for emergency repairs.

Thames Valley Police has said the closure is likely to be in place for some time. Diversions are in place and officers are advising motorists to avoid the area. 

A diversion is in place via the A4 and A338 through Hungerford and then joining the M4 eastbound and rejoining A34.

The section of road was closed at 12.25am and is expected to remain until mid-afternoon to resurface the road. 

Highways England are reporting that the incident is expected to clear between 3.45pm and 4pm today.

There are currently delays of 27 minutes. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Vodafone takes action after visitor to Newbury HQ tests positive for coronavirus

Vodafone take action after visitor to Newbury HQ tests positive for coronavirus

Newbury's Kennet Centre new owners named

Should council invest in Kennet Shopping centre?

Thatcham knife teen admits string of assaults against women

Court

Burghfield boy who died in Topshop was 'swinging on barrier', inquest told

Inquest opens into death of Burghfield schoolboy

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33