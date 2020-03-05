A34 near Newbury lorry blaze: pictures

These are the scenes firefighters faced in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) as they tackled a lorry blaze on the A34.

The blue watch of the Newbury fire station attended to the lorry, which was filled with candles and reed diffusers.

The incident took place on a section of the A34 northbound carriageway near Speen, between the A4 and the A339.

The carriageway is likely to remain closed until mid-afternoon for emergency repairs, with Highways England predicting the event to be cleared between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.

Blue Watch attended a lorry container fire filled with with candles and reed diffusers️

Smelt great but was a messy job. Please be aware the A34 is still closed this morning while it gets cleaned up pic.twitter.com/JRH2FfagDt — Newbury Fire Station (@NewburyFS) March 5, 2020

A diversion is in place via the A4 and A338 through Hungerford and then joining the M4 eastbound and rejoining A34.