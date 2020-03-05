Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

A34 near Newbury lorry blaze: pictures

Northbound carriageway expected to remain closed until mid-afternoon

Firefighters tackle lorry fire on A34 near Newbury

These are the scenes firefighters faced in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) as they tackled a lorry blaze on the A34. 

The blue watch of the Newbury fire station attended to the lorry, which was filled with candles and reed diffusers.

The incident took place on a section of the A34 northbound carriageway near Speen, between the A4 and the A339.

The carriageway is likely to remain closed until mid-afternoon for emergency repairs, with Highways England predicting the event to be cleared between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.

A diversion is in place via the A4 and A338 through Hungerford and then joining the M4 eastbound and rejoining A34.

