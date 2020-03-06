A4 between Newbury and Reading to receive £6.1m worth of repairs

WEST Berkshire Council has been awarded £4.5m from central government to improve worn out sections of the A4 between Newbury and Reading.

The funding will allow improvements to be made to a road used by 33,000 vehicles every day, including West Berkshire residents travelling between the east and west of the district.

Over the next year, almost 16km of road will be resurfaced.

The project will cost around £6.1m – with the Department for Transport paying for around three-quarters of the project (£4.5m) and West Berkshire Council paying the rest.

The work is necessary because the top surface is beginning to wear down and risks water getting into the foundations of the road and causing further damage.

The council said that repairing the top surface will protect the foundations and avoid further and more disruptive work later on.

Where the resurfacing is near to existing projects – such as the Hambridge Way improvements and Newbury to Thatcham cycle path – the resurfacing will be done at the same time to minimise disruption to road users.

The council’s executive member for transport, Richard Somner, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve secured additional funding to further improve the road network in the district.

“It’s a road residents have told us needs resurfacing and I’m sure they will be cheered by the announcement.

“We have a good track record in securing national funding for local projects.

“It shows our ambition to do all we can to invest in our local infrastructure and ensure the district is a great place to live, work and visit.

“I look forward to seeing the improvements take shape very soon.”