Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

A34 re-opens near Newbury following lorry fire earlier today

Stretch of road closed for more than 16 hours

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

A34 re-opens near Newbury following lorry fire earlier today

The A34 northbound near Newbury has re-opened following a fire in the early hours of this morning. 

The section of road between Speen and Chieveley was closed for more than 16 hours after a lorry carrying candles and reed diffusers caught fire at 12.25am. 

The fire caused extensive damage to the carriageway and required resurfacing.  

Highways England engineers recovered the vehicle and cleared the carriageway of debris and re-opened the road at around 5pm.

A diversion was in place via the A339 and A4 to Hungerford, with traffic coming off the A34 adding to journey times through Newbury.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Vodafone takes action after visitor to Newbury HQ tests positive for coronavirus

Vodafone take action after visitor to Newbury HQ tests positive for coronavirus

Newbury's Kennet Centre new owners named

Should council invest in Kennet Shopping centre?

Thatcham knife teen admits string of assaults against women

Court

Burghfield boy who died in Topshop was 'swinging on barrier', inquest told

Inquest opens into death of Burghfield schoolboy

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33