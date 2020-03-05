A34 re-opens near Newbury following lorry fire earlier today

The A34 northbound near Newbury has re-opened following a fire in the early hours of this morning.

The section of road between Speen and Chieveley was closed for more than 16 hours after a lorry carrying candles and reed diffusers caught fire at 12.25am.

The fire caused extensive damage to the carriageway and required resurfacing.

Highways England engineers recovered the vehicle and cleared the carriageway of debris and re-opened the road at around 5pm.

A diversion was in place via the A339 and A4 to Hungerford, with traffic coming off the A34 adding to journey times through Newbury.