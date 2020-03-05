First UK death linked to coronavirus is in Berkshire

The first death in the UK linked to the coronavirus has occured in Reading.

A patient who tested positive for the Covid 19 strain had tested positive on Wednesday, March 4., at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

A statement from the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust said: "Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died.

"The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus.

"The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family's privacy."