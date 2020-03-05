Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

First UK death linked to coronavirus is in Berkshire

Patient succumbed while being treated at Royal Berkshire Hospital

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Coronavirus: What we know

The first death in the UK linked to the coronavirus has occured in Reading.

A patient who tested positive for the Covid 19 strain had tested positive on Wednesday, March 4., at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

A statement from the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust said: "Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died.

"The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus.

"The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family's privacy."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Vodafone takes action after visitor to Newbury HQ tests positive for coronavirus

Vodafone take action after visitor to Newbury HQ tests positive for coronavirus

Newbury's Kennet Centre new owners named

Should council invest in Kennet Shopping centre?

Thatcham knife teen admits string of assaults against women

Court

Burghfield boy who died in Topshop was 'swinging on barrier', inquest told

Inquest opens into death of Burghfield schoolboy

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33