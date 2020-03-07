Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Girl involved in Newbury hit and run remains in hospital

Incident occurred two days after Christmas

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Man arrested in connection with hit and run in Newbury

A girl who was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run in Newbury just after Christmas remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle as she was walking with her family on the pavement on the A339 bridge over the railway line towards the town centre. 

The fail to stop collision occurred just before 9pm on Friday, December 27.

The girl was taken by ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, where she remains in a serious condition.

Thames Valley Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Winchester was arrested in connection with the incident on December 30.

He was released under investigation later that week. Released under investigation is used by the police instead of bail, but has no time limits or conditions.

Thames Valley Police is investigating the incident and anyone with details which could be relevant to the investigation should quote reference number 1178 (27/12) to 101 or report it on the Thames Valley Police website. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Vodafone takes action after visitor to Newbury HQ tests positive for coronavirus

Vodafone take action after visitor to Newbury HQ tests positive for coronavirus

A34 near Newbury lorry blaze: pictures

Firefighters tackle lorry fire on A34 near Newbury

First UK death linked to coronavirus is in Berkshire

First UK death linked to coronavirus is in Berkshire

Newbury couple's cruise affected by coronavirus fears

Newbury couple's cruise affected by Coronvirus fears

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33