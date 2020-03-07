Girl involved in Newbury hit and run remains in hospital

A girl who was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run in Newbury just after Christmas remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle as she was walking with her family on the pavement on the A339 bridge over the railway line towards the town centre.

The fail to stop collision occurred just before 9pm on Friday, December 27.

The girl was taken by ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, where she remains in a serious condition.

Thames Valley Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Winchester was arrested in connection with the incident on December 30.

He was released under investigation later that week. Released under investigation is used by the police instead of bail, but has no time limits or conditions.

Thames Valley Police is investigating the incident and anyone with details which could be relevant to the investigation should quote reference number 1178 (27/12) to 101 or report it on the Thames Valley Police website.