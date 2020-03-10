Newbury hotel collecting Easter eggs for disadvantaged children

Police officer was "swung like a pendulum" behind vehicle
THE Chequers Hotel in Newbury is collecting Easter eggs for disadvantaged children this year.
The hotel is asking for local people and businesses to donate a chocolate Easter egg by bringing them into reception.
Collection started on February 24 and will be open until March 22.
The eggs will then be given as a special treat to disadvantaged and needy children.
The scheme is being supported by the Home-Start West Berkshire charity and local authorities.
The Chequers is hoping to collect 500 eggs for 500 children, with the aim also to raise awareness for Home-Start and the volunteers it needs.
A free tea or coffee will be offered to anyone who brings a donation as a special thank you.
The project has been made possible thanks to the Volunteer Centre West Berkshire, which put the hotel in touch with Home-Start.
From next week people will be able to check up on the progress of the collection @ChequersHotelNewbury on Facebook and Instagram, or by popping in to the hotel.
