Newbury hotel collecting Easter eggs for disadvantaged children

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

THE Chequers Hotel in Newbury is collecting Easter eggs for disadvantaged children this year.

The hotel is asking for local people and businesses to donate a chocolate Easter egg by bringing them into reception.

Collection started on February 24 and will be open until March 22.

The eggs will then be given as a special treat to disadvantaged and needy children.

The scheme is being supported by the Home-Start West Berkshire charity and local authorities.

The Chequers is hoping to collect 500 eggs for 500 children, with the aim also to raise awareness for Home-Start and the volunteers it needs.

A free tea or coffee will be offered to anyone who brings a donation as a special thank you.

The project has been made possible thanks to the Volunteer Centre West Berkshire, which put the hotel in touch with Home-Start.

From next week people will be able to check up on the progress of the collection @ChequersHotelNewbury on Facebook and Instagram, or by popping in to the hotel.

