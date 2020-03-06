Newbury: knife charge is dropped at Reading Magistrates' Court

Jess and Rachel in class of their own
Fri, 06 Mar 2020
A TEENAGER caught with a knife in Newbury has had charges against him dropped.
The 17-year-old from Hungerford – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – had been charged with possessing a lock knife in Victoria Park, Newbury, on July 26 last year, without lawful authority or good reason.
He denied the charge at a previous court hearing and a trial had been scheduled for May.
However on Monday, February 24, the charge was dropped.
Charges were also dropped against a teenager caught with a flick knife amid fears of a ‘stab night’ at Newbury’s Michaelmas Fair last year.
louise
06/03/2020 - 11:55
Haven't the authorities heard we have a knife crime epidemic?
