Newbury: knife charge is dropped at Reading Magistrates' Court

A TEENAGER caught with a knife in Newbury has had charges against him dropped.

The 17-year-old from Hungerford – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – had been charged with possessing a lock knife in Victoria Park, Newbury, on July 26 last year, without lawful authority or good reason.

He denied the charge at a previous court hearing and a trial had been scheduled for May.

However on Monday, February 24, the charge was dropped.

Charges were also dropped against a teenager caught with a flick knife amid fears of a ‘stab night’ at Newbury’s Michaelmas Fair last year.

