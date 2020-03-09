Speen: landlords call time at Hare & Hounds

THE Hare & Hounds at Speen has been sold to new owners.

The previous incumbents, Jonathan and Jean Nelsey, have called ‘time’ after 13 years.

Mr Nelsey, aged 57, said: “Sometimes you just know when the time is right and you’ve done all you can.

“When we bought it, it was falling to bits and we’ve built it up into a thriving business.

“We vetted those that approached us wanting to buy it to make sure they were the sort of people we felt could take it forward.”

The business has been sold to the coaching inns chain Grosvenor Pubs Limited and Mr Nelsey added: “I think they will do a good job. They’ve said it will be business as usual for now, although I believe they’ll want to make changes gradually.”

The 267-year-old Hare & Hounds was crowned Restaurant & Bar of the Year at the 2018 Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards.

Mr Nelsey previously said: “I first saw this pub as a 21-year-old and I said then, one day I would love to own it and extend it.

“It was just a pipe dream at the time, but now I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have been able to actually achieve it.”

The jewel in its crown is The Barn, which opened in January 2015.

It provides the pub with an expansive restaurant and wedding venue leading out on to a well-kept terrace and garden.

The 2015 renovations also included a new lounge area, wooden-floored modern bar with tall drinking tables, the Pantry dining area and The Library bar dining area with an open fire.

These features were highlighted by Michael Portillo when he stayed overnight and featured the inn on BBC 2 programme Great British Railway Journeys.

Mr Nelsey, who will bid farewell to staff and customers today (Thursday) said he and his wife planned to spend more time with their family and added: “We’ve made a lot of friends among both staff and customers, but I feel we can leave happily, knowing we’ve made such a success of it.”