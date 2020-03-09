Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury man was drunk and disorderly in Zinc nightclub

Teenager had been barred previous night as well

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Court

A MAN has been convicted of defying police orders not to enter a nightclub while drunk.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 26, was Jack Wells of Home Road, Thatcham.

The 19-year-old admitted, while drunk and disorderly, entering Zinc nightclub in Newbury on Saturday, February 8, having been instructed by a police constable not to do so.

A similar charge, resulting from an alleged offence at the same premises the previous evening, was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Mr Wells was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £32.

