West Berkshire parties celebrate after Court of Appeal blocks Heathrow expansion

Local environmental campaigners have claimed a major victory after the English Court of Appeal halted plans to expand Heathrow Airport.

The landmark judgement was handed down on Thursday, February 27.

In its ruling, the court said that plans to build a third runway at the airport conflicted with the Government’s environmental commitments.

The Government – which had allocated £14bn towards the project – has stated that it does not intend to challenge the ruling.

West Berkshire is on Heathrow’s flight path and in September 2019 the Conservative-led district council supported a motion for the expansion.

It argued that the economic benefits it would bring to West Berkshire outweighed the environmental impact.

However, both the Lib Dems and Greens opposed the plans.

Supporters of the scheme believe that expansion would generate jobs and boost West Berkshire’s economy.

This has set them at odds with environmentalists and other concerned residents, among them Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth and the West Berks Climate Action Network.

The council unanimously voted to declare a climate emergency last July.

Their subsequent support of the Heathrow scheme has been criticised by opposition councillors and environmental groups.

Opponents say that the expansion will only lead to an increase in carbon emissions.

This week, district councillor for Ridgeway ward Carolyne Culver – who chairs West Berkshire Green Party – said of the court’s ruling: “This is fantastic news.

“Congratulations to Friends of the Earth.

“The Conservative leadership of West Berkshire Council were wrong to pass a motion in support of Heathrow expansion, especially when the council had declared a climate emergency.”

Newbury Friends of the Earth chairman Adrian Foster-Fletcher said: “The court have done exactly the right thing – it shows very clearly the Conservative Party does not understand the seriousness of climate change.

“Twice, we’ve had press releases from the council, praising their decision.

“The growth in air travel emissions will, on present predictions, exceed all the savings that have been made in every other sector put together.

“You cannot keep doing infrastructure to meet infinite demand.”

West Berkshire’s executive member for the environment Steve Ardagh-Walter said: “This council has supported the Heathrow expansion based on the significant benefits this would bring to the economy and residents of West Berkshire.

“At the same time, we are actively pursuing our environment strategy, and recognise that the expansion must be balanced with progress towards carbon neutrality.

“We look forward to seeing how this issue progresses over the coming months.”