Newbury Building Society names Lynne as Community Champion

Newbury Building Society has celebrated and honoured local unsung heroes at its first Community Champion Awards.

The awards celebrated individuals who make a positive contribution to their community but may not necessarily receive the recognition they rightly deserve.

The winners were nominated by members of the public and chosen by a judging panel comprising the society’s executive director team.

One winner and three highly commended nominees were awarded a glass trophy, a box of chocolates, a gift voucher of their choice and a cash donation to the charity they support.

Lynne Taylor, a volunteer at children’s charity Dingley’s Promise, was crowned this year’s Community Champion on Monday, February 24.

The judging panel was inspired by her unfailing level of support.

It was evident from the nomination that her calm and warm personality allowed her to develop strong bonds with both the children who visit the centre and their families.

She said she was “completely surprised” by her win.

Dingley’s Promise Newbury centre manager Abi Preston-Rees said: “Lynne is an absolutely invaluable member of my team; in fact, she’s really like having another member of staff.

“Everyone trusts and likes Lynne – the children, their parents and carers, other volunteers and the staff.

“She’s modest and never draws attention to her contribution – she’s just happy to help and she’s very competent.

“We can completely trust her to get on with whatever she’s been asked with a quiet enthusiasm.

“On hearing about Newbury Building Society’s Community Champion Awards, I immediately nominated Lynne because she is absolutely an unsung heroine here in the Newbury centre.”

Matt Collins, a leader at the 3rd Alton Scout Group, Len Potts, a volunteer at Parkinson’s UK Basingstoke branch, and Carole Grey, a volunteer at Wokingham Foodbank were highly commended.

Newbury Building Society marketing and communications manager Emma Simms said: “We are honoured to be able to recognise these individuals who really go the extra mile to help others in the community.

“We are humbled, inspired and proud of our branch town communities and we thank those nominated for their tremendous commitment to making the world a better place for others.”