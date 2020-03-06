A34 northbound near East Ilsley clear following earlier collision
Fri, 06 Mar 2020
The A34 northbound near East Ilsley is now clear following an earlier collision.
One lane had been closed after a road traffic accident, however the incident has now been cleared with normal traffic resumed.
The A339 between the Burger King roundabout and the Pinchington Lane roundabout in Newbury was closed earlier today following a fear for welfare incident.
