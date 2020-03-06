Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Accident on the A34 near East Ilsley

A339 was also closed in Newbury earlier

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

01635 886633

Hungerford man dies after incident on A34

One lane northbound is currently closed on the A34 near East Ilsley. 

The closure follows a road traffic collision. Highways England has said the incident is expected to clear between 6pm and 6.15pm.

There are currently delays of 20 minutes. 

The A339 between the Burger King roundabout and the Pinchington Lane roundabout in Newbury was closed earlier today following a fear for welfare incident. 

