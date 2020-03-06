Accident on the A34 near East Ilsley
Fri, 06 Mar 2020
One lane northbound is currently closed on the A34 near East Ilsley.
The closure follows a road traffic collision. Highways England has said the incident is expected to clear between 6pm and 6.15pm.
There are currently delays of 20 minutes.
The A339 between the Burger King roundabout and the Pinchington Lane roundabout in Newbury was closed earlier today following a fear for welfare incident.
