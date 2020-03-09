Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Pc Harper murder trial starts at Old Bailey today (Mon)

Officer was killed while on duty in West Berkshire last year

Police officer killed in West Berkshire died of 'multiple injuries'

PC Andrew Harper

Three teenagers charged with the murder of Pc Andrew Harper are due to go on trial at the Old Bailey today.

Henry Long, 18, of Mortimer, is in the dock with two 17-year-olds, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

They are charged with murder, manslaughter and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

Mr Long has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter and conspiracy charges, but has denied murdering Pc Harper.

The two 17-year-old boys had previously entered pleas of not guilty to counts of conspiracy to steal a quadbike.

Today, they have amended those pleas to guilty.

Pc Harper was killed in the line of duty last August when he was dragged under a vehicle while responding to reports of a burglary.

Mr Justice Edis is presiding over the trial, scheduled to begin later today.

