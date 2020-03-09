Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Emergency repairs continue at Chieveley

Two lanes remain closed on the exit slip road

Emergency repairs continue at Chieveley

Two lanes remain closed on the M4 slip road at junction 13 this lunchtime.

Emergency repairs on the eastbound exit slip at the Chieveley junction began earlier this morning, causing delays on the M4 and A34.

Traffic woes were compounded during this morning’s rush hour after an accident, on the eastbound carriageway, between junction 14 and junction 13 of the M4 occurred at the same time.

The accident has now been cleared but the repairs to the exit slip are continuing.

