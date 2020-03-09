Berkshire residents says Government needs to rethink social care in budget promises

MORE than three quarters (79 per cent) of Berkshire residents believe the Government needs to seriously rethink how it manages social care for older people, according to research carried out recently by Audley Villages.

Three quarters (75 per cent) do not think resources are in place to support a growing older population and only a third (35 per cent) trust that the state will provide for them financially if they have care needs in later life.

According to latest figures, 2.7million downsizers across the UK struggle to find the right property and more than half (51 per cent) aged over 55 said the most challenging part of moving was finding the right property to move into.

Two in five (38 per cent) over 55s believe most effective way of addressing the housing shortage is to provide greater support for people wanting to downsize.

Audley Inglewood CEO Nick Sanderson said: “Any attempt to drive towards a cross-party consensus will be welcomed at the Budget. However, yet more empty promises won’t do. These pledges have to be put into action. The government are likely to settle on throwing money at the problem, this won’t even scratch the surface. We need to start at the root cause.

“With our ever-increasing ageing population and a system that simply doesn’t support it, the only feasible solution is reducing the need for care within the UK. This involves a more holistic view of social care for older people. We, as a nation, need to change the narrative around the social care services and make them a last resort. By bringing together health, social care and housing we will take a big step towards alleviating the pressure on the system.”