Vodafone's Newbury HQ takes further precautionary measures against coronavirus

Staff at Newbury's Vodafone headquarters are being told not to travel between sites and hold meetings online rather than face to face as the firm continues to take 'precautionary measures' against the coronavirus.

Last week, several members of staff were asked to work from home after coming into contact with a visitor who tested positive for the virus.

And today, the company has announced further measures in a bid to protect employees.

A Vodafone UK spokesperson said: “The welfare of our employees and the smooth running of our network and services for customers, some of them critical organisations, is of key importance to us.

"As a precautionary measure, we have asked employees to restrict their travel by working from their usual office and not travel between sites.

"We have also asked employees to conduct meetings online with external parties, particularly those who located in critical support functions.

"Vodafone is well-placed to do this by leveraging its global data network and technology, including videoconferencing, internet telephony and cloud and hosting services, to conduct virtual meetings and share information quickly and securely. “