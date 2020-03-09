Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

A34 northbound, north of Newbury, accident causing rush hour delays and into the evening UPDATED

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

A34

SEVERE delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on A34 Northbound between A34 (Beedon Turn Off) and A4185. Average speed ten mph.

One lane closed and queuing traffic.

Expected to clear between 4pm and 4.15pm

UPDATE - now expected to clear about 5pm

4.20pm FURTHER UPDATE: Highways England has now said delays of 20 minutes and the road is not expected to be cleared before 8pm tonight

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man detained following incident on A339 footbridge in Newbury

Man detained following incident on A339 footbridge in Newbury

Update on Newbury hit and run

Update on Newbury hit and run 

A34 near Newbury lorry blaze: pictures

Firefighters tackle lorry fire on A34 near Newbury

First UK death linked to coronavirus is in Berkshire

First UK death linked to coronavirus is in Berkshire

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33