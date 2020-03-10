Nursery worker from Sulhamstead's drink-drive ban from Reading magistrates

A BEAUTICIAN who also works at a children’s nursery has been caught drink-driving.

Police spoke to 51-year-old Amanda Louise Walker because of the eccentric way she parked, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, March 5.

Having spoken to her and smelled alcohol on her breath, police asked her to take a breath test – which she failed.

Ms Walker, who lives at Tyle Mill Cottages in Sulhamstead, admitted driving a Mini Cooper on Hollybush Lane, Burghfield Common, on Monday, February 17, after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 58mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Robert Jacques, defending, said: “She had parked in an odd parking space – the police had followed her for some distance and there is no suggestion of bad driving. She is mortified to be here today.

“She spent five hours in a police cell and she said it was horrific, she could hear people shouting and swearing. I’m confident we will never see her in court again.”

Mr Jacques said his client ran her own beauty business from home but urged the court to keep any driving ban to a minimum because she also travelled to work at a nursery two days a week.

Presiding magistrate Mark Savage said: “This is a very serious offence and we have to treat it as such. However, we have read the references handed in on your behalf and have heard what has been said by Mr Jacques.”

Ms Walker was fined £133 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £32.

In addition she was banned from driving for 13 months.