Hungerford's Hocktide festivities 'postponed' due to coronavirus

First time in living memory that annual celebrations are put on hold

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Hocktide

HOCKTIDE in Hungerford has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made by the Town & Manor of Hungerford, whose trustees said in a statement: "Following the advice from the World Health Organisation we are taking a precautionary approach and postponing the larger gatherings. 

"Given the serious nature of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and that the latest advice is that the risk of infection is expected to be at its peak in April or May, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the traditional Hocktide celebrations.

"This will include cancellation of the Hocktide luncheon and associated traditions such as the ale tasting, Tutti Day and the Constable’s Parade. We are planning to hold the smaller ceremonial events of the Macaroni Supper, Hocktide Court and Court Leet.

The Constable of the Town & Manor, Nicholas Lumley, said, “It is with a heavy heart that I am postponing the great Hungerford tradition of Hocktide. I may well be the first Constable to have to do this, but I strongly believe it is in the best interest of Hungerford and we will find other ways to celebrate the amazing history of our town over the coming year.”

This is the first time in living memory that the Hocktide events have been postponed. For more details see this Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.

  • Just An Opinion

    10/03/2020 - 11:29

    And yet Cheltenham goes ahead!

    Reply

  • CommonHungerforder

    10/03/2020 - 11:15

    "the Constable’s Parade..." "the Macaroni Supper..." Sounds like something from a BBC sketch show from the 70's. Tesco running out of pasta too. Might be the Weetabix supper with no milk, or breakfast cereal.

    Reply

