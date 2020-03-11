102-year-old Newbury centenarian Ruth is 'a delight to be around'

WHEN Ruth Jarvis was born, there were still 10 months left of the First World War.

The Newbury resident celebrated her 102nd birthday on January 29 by having her hair done in a local salon before a morning coffee with her friends.

She was then presented with a birthday cake by staff and guests at Bayford House Bupa Care Home in Stockcross, where she has lived since May 2019 having been in Lambourn for many years.

Speaking about her special day, Miss Jarvis said: “It’s wonderful to spend another birthday with friends around me.

“Knowing I’ve touched so many people’s lives is really heart-warming.”

When asked the secret to a long and happy life, she said: “Lead a healthy and regular life.”

Miss Jarvis still lives a very sociable life and likes to keep busy – particularly by reading and joining in with exercise classes at the home.

She especially enjoys visits from pupils at Stockcross Primary School as part of the home’s intergenerational care programme, where children and residents spend an afternoon doing crafts and other activities together.

She even has a pen pal from the school and they write to each other regularly.

General manager of the care home Christine Hutchings said: “It’s been great fun celebrating Ruth’s birthday.

“She has become like a family member to so many of the staff here. She’s a delight to be around.”

Miss Jarvis grew up in Sunderland, where she worked as a children’s nanny.

She formed lasting bonds with the children she looked after, many of whom still visit her – including the first child she ever looked after who also went along to her birthday this year.

In 1940, she enlisted in the Women’s Royal Air Force and during the Second World War she served as an air ambulance nurse, ferrying injured servicemen from the front line.

After the war she resumed her career as a nanny, before moving to Lambourn Woodlands and taking up a job as a hospital nurse in Newbury.