Burghfield boy's death in Reading Oracle Topshop store was accidental

The death of a 10-year-old boy from Burghfield has been ruled as accidental.

Kaden Reddick died from traumatic brain injuries when a queue barrier fell on him at the Topshop store in Reading's Oracle shopping centre on February 13, 2017.

Today an inquest jury recorded the Garland Junior School pupil's death as accidental in a narrative conclusion.

Following today's verdict Kaden's family said: "Kaden was a very special little boy, he was a loving, cheeky, energetic child. A wonderful son, brother and friend to many and is greatly missed by all who knew him.

“Kaden doted on his siblings and loved creating memories with them, no matter what activity they were doing. He loved his adventures, whether it was playing in the woods or his family holidays abroad.

“Kaden was kind, considerate and would always take care of those smaller than him, though had his own mind and knew what he wanted out of life.

“Since Kaden’s death the world feels empty, there is a huge hole in our hearts that can’t be filled and as a family all we can do is cherish the memories we have.

“We would like to thank everyone that has supported us over the last three years, the people that contributed to Kaden’s immediate care, Thames Valley Police and Co-op Legal Services.”

The inquest had heard that Kaden had been swinging on the one meter high, 110kg queue divider, holding on with both hands with his feet off the ground.

The jury heard a statement from witness Niamh Gillespie, who said the barrier's feet slipped slipped the second time that Kaden lifted his feet off the ground.

The inquest also heard from other witnesses who said they had seen the dividers move after being leaned on by adults in the days before Kaden's death.

Last year the Crown Prosecution Service said that Kaden's death would not be treated as corporate manslaughter as there was "not a realistic prospect" of a conviction.

Thames Valley Police officer, Detective Sergeant Alice Ashman, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the family of Kaden, who have acted with dignity through what has been a hugely difficult time for them.

“I would ask for their privacy to be respected at this time whilst they continue to grieve for Kaden.”