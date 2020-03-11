Newbury school pupils raising money for Newbury Soup Kitchen

TRINITY School pupils have set themselves the task of helping Newbury’s homeless by raising money for a local charity.

Pupils in Griffin House are carrying out fundraising activities for Newbury Soup Kitchen.

They have been giving money for food and drink for people in need since National Homeless Day in October last year.

Pupils heard statistics on homelessness and received a presentation from Newbury Soup Kitchen founder Meryl Praill about the charity’s work.

Wanting to help, they have started a term-long initiative aimed at helping the homeless in West Berkshire.

Griffin House captain, Year 13 pupil Ethan Doe, said: “We were saddened and inspired by her stories and wanted to do something to help.

“The statistics regarding homelessness are startling and we live in a community where students are likely to know of several homeless people living in their town, so we feel very strongly it is our duty and obligation as a community to both raise awareness and help where we can.”

Pupils pitched fundraising ideas to a panel of judges, including Mrs Praill, last Wednesday.

Ideas included a popcorn night, designing and selling a key ring, sponging teachers, making teachers dress up and non-uniform days.

Mrs Praill said that pupils had made a brilliant effort.

“There were lots of really good ideas,” she said.

“One class reckoned they could raise £400.

“If each class does that, that’s a lot of money.

“It was lovely.

“They seem like they are looking forward to doing this. It’s all about education.”

She said that one group had focussed on spending time with family, as homeless people did not often have family to support them, and came up with the idea of having a raffle prize for a family activity.

Mrs Praill frequently goes into schools to talk about homelessness, giving case studies from the Soup Kitchen and how it has helped people.

Ethan said: “Our ultimate aim is that we raise as much in funds and awareness as we possibly can for Newbury Soup Kitchen using our students’ creative and unique ideas, and that our students and our community are educated regarding homelessness.

“Our students have taken great initiative in partaking in this and show themselves to be respectful and compassionate members of the community – ultimately demonstrating Trinity’s ethos of personal excellence and collective responsibility.

“From the tried-and-tested bake sale to carnival games, film nights and selling home-made keyrings and postcards, we hope that Griffin House’s fundraising will achieve these aims and that we can make a positive impact on our community.”

Headteacher Charlotte Wilson said: “I am incredibly proud of the way the students in Griffin House have taken this initiative forward.

“They have worked independently to choose their charity and plan their activities.

“I know their work is going to make a positive difference in our community.”