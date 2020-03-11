Protect yourself from infectious illnesses

THERE has been a lot of news about a novel coronavirus outbreak, the strain called Covid-19, and you might have wondered if it might affect you or a loved one.

As there can be a lot of misinformation, especially on social media, we touch on this and some other diseases which all spread in similar ways.

For the latest information and advice on the coronavirus visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/ wuhan-novel-coronavirus-

information-for-the-public

The normal hygiene precautions against seasonal flu can also help keep you stay safe from Covid-19.

These include:

Good hand and respiratory hygiene. Carry tissues with you to catch coughs or sneezes, then bin the tissues and kill the germs by washing your hands.

Wash hands using soap and water for 20 seconds. If you use hand sanitiser, make sure you spread it well, getting it all over the hands including between the fingers. Wash before meals and snacks, after being in public places and after being around anyone who is or might be sick.

Adopt immune-boosting habits like eating a healthy diet, being physically active and getting enough sleep.

Teach children to be careful about the surfaces they touch when you are out in public.

Stay away from sick people and keep space between you and others in public spaces, as far as this is possible.

If you get sick, stay home and call 111.

Elderly people and those with long-term illnesses are at risk of developing complications from pneumococcal infection and shingles infections.

These infections can be prevented through vaccination and it is important that eligible people are given the opportunity to protect themselves through vaccination.

This also reduces the likelihood of outbreaks in a care home.

https://www.england.nhs.uk/south-east/our-work/info-professionals/public-health/ winter/care-guidance/

Ats this time of year, diarrhoea and vomiting (such as norovirus, the ‘winter vomiting bug’) can affect people of all ages.

Find out more from NHS Choices.

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/ norovirus/

And don’t forget your two-dose MMR vaccine – both adults and children – is a safe and effective combined vaccine that protects against measles, mumps and rubella (German measles).

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/ vaccinations/mmr-vaccine/

Students and staff in schools and nurseries are also particularly susceptible to infections, which increase over the winter months, such as seasonal flu and stomach infections (such as norovirus, also known as ‘diarrhoea and vomiting’ or the ‘winter

vomiting bug’).

These can be very infectious and cause outbreaks in school settings due to close contact.

The spread of these illnesses can be limited by infection control practices within the school.

More information here: https://www.england.nhs.uk/south-east/our-work/info-professionals/public-health/ winter/schools-nurseries/

