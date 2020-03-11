Girl assaulted in Newbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old girl was assaulted in Newbury last Tuesday.

A 20-year-old man from Newbury has been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident.

At around 8.45pm on Tuesday, March 3, the victim was assaulted on the footpath along the A339 towards St John’s Road.

A cyclist intervened to separate the victim and the offender using his bicycle. The offender then ran off after the victim said she would call the police.

Police believe the victim and the offender know each other.

The offender is described as a white man of slim build, around 6ft 2 ins tall, with shaved hair on the back and sides, and longer, thick, dark brown hair on top.

Police say the offender also has "youthful-looking facial hair".

Investigating officer PC Jack Barr, based at Newbury police station, said: “I am particularly interested in speaking with the cyclist that intervened during the incident.

“If you think this could be you, or you know who this may be, please get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online quoting the reference 43200073600.

“Alternatively, if you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”