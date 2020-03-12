How to protect your workplace from coronavirus

How to make your workplace safer:

1. Wash cups between every use. It may take more time to wash up cups between use, but it could prevent cross contamination between employees.

2. Use antibacterial spray on all surfaces before and after eating. Clean desks, keyboards, your mouse, iPads and phones. If you share a company vehicle, clean the steering wheel, handles and gear stick.

3. Have your ventilation and air conditioning system professionally cleaned. The build-up of dust and particles in the filters are the ideal breeding ground for germs and bacteria. Having your system regularly cleaned with commercial anti-bacterial cleaners helps to purify the interior air quality.

4. Naturally ventilate your office. Open windows for 20 minutes per day in areas where there is good outdoor air quality to naturally ventilate your office.

5. Provide free hand sanitiser to employees and encourage handwashing.

6. Wash hard floors into the corners. Corners and edges are often missed, but in areas fitted with cap and cove flooring, this should be straightforward.

7. Wipe washroom walls and areas where hygiene is of utmost importance. Hygienic clad walls make cleaning walls surfaces easy, leaving no excuses.

8. Up your cleaning hours. If you have a cleaner in once a week, try to increase their visits to carry out a thorough clean.

9. Empty bins daily to remove used tissues, food waste and wrappers.

10. Clean payment card keypads between use with antibacterial spray or wipes. This also applies to other items that come into regular contact with multiple people, such as door handles.

A Cobra meeting on coronavirus is being held today (Thursday)