Cancelled events across West Berkshire due to coronavirus

Coronavirus: Second Newbury school cancels parents' evening
Thu, 12 Mar 2020
If your event is cancelled email: report@newburynews.co.uk
Thursday, March 12
Park House School Year 7 Parents’ Evening.
Saturday, March 14
Bradfield Market.
Pangbourne Choral Society concert at the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel, Pangbourne College, has been postponed.
Sunday, March 15
An afternoon of Traditional Jazz, Deanwood Golf Club, Stockcross, Newbury, 3pm. Featuring the Pete Allen Jazz Band.
Wednesday, March 18
Newbury Jazz Platform.
Anne Holland's talk to the Friends of Lambourn Library about the Grand National has been postponed until October 14.
Sunday, March 29
Commercial vehicle meet, Yew Tree Garden Centre.
Saturday, April 4
Goring Little Ukulele Group and Hagbourne Community Choir concert, Compton Parish Church, 7.30pm. In aid of The Motor Neurone Disease Association. Concert postponed, new date to be advised.
Sunday, April 5
Newbury 4x4 & Vintage Spares Day, Newbury Showground, postponed until Sunday, August 16.
Tuesday, April 21
Hocktide, Hungerford.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News