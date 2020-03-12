Cancelled events across West Berkshire due to coronavirus

Cancelled events - regularly updated

If your event is cancelled email: report@newburynews.co.uk

Thursday, March 12

Park House School Year 7 Parents’ Evening.

Saturday, March 14

Bradfield Market.

Pangbourne Choral Society concert at the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel, Pangbourne College, has been postponed.

Sunday, March 15

An afternoon of Traditional Jazz, Deanwood Golf Club, Stockcross, Newbury, 3pm. Featuring the Pete Allen Jazz Band.

Wednesday, March 18

Newbury Jazz Platform.

Anne Holland's talk to the Friends of Lambourn Library about the Grand National has been postponed until October 14.

Sunday, March 29

Commercial vehicle meet, Yew Tree Garden Centre.

Saturday, April 4

Goring Little Ukulele Group and Hagbourne Community Choir concert, Compton Parish Church, 7.30pm. In aid of The Motor Neurone Disease Association. Concert postponed, new date to be advised.

Sunday, April 5

Newbury 4x4 & Vintage Spares Day, Newbury Showground, postponed until Sunday, August 16.

Tuesday, April 21

Hocktide, Hungerford.