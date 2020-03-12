Newbury man promoting book adventure for terminally-ill sister

A NEWBURY man is calling on book lovers with an adventurous streak to join him in his hidden book adventure to help leave a legacy for his sister.

Duncan Shearer launched Sweet Caroline’s Hidden Book Adventure after his terminally-ill sister made a book Advent ‘calendar’ for his two sons at Christmas.

Having some books left over and having been inspired by other book-sharing initiatives, former headteacher Caroline Reynolds then came up with the idea of hiding children books in public spaces for others to find, read and hide again.

“Not well enough to get it going herself, Caroline asked me to kick start it,” said Mr Shearer, aged 44, a client services director from Wash Common.

“I came up with the branding idea of Sweet Caroline’s Hidden Book adventure, allowing her to leave a legacy, but also to create a buzz whilst she is still alive.”

Both Mr Shearer and his sister have a passion for encouraging children to read for pleasure and the hidden book adventure taps into this by encouraging youngsters to read, share books, communicate and explore.

Mr Shearer, his wife Natalie and their sons Harry and Edward have joined other family members and friends in hiding more than 500 children’s books in the last three months.

Anyone who stumbles across some ‘treasure’ – a children’s book accompanied by a explanatory treasure hunters map – is invited to take the book, read it and then hide it again before sharing their thoughts and photos on social media.

Initially, most of the book hiding has taken place in Newbury and 42-year-old Caroline’s home town of Southampton but now thanks to the power of social media and word of mouth, there have also been books hidden and discovered from Australia to the USA and from South Africa to Canada.

And in line with Mr Shearer’s wishes, the book adventure really is creating quite a buzz. In the three months since it launched, it has amassed more than 1,000 followers on Facebook.

“Both of us have been amazed and really touched at the success,” said Mr Shearer.

“Children are having so much fun discovering and hiding books and the smiles shared have been amazing.

“But we would love to get more people involved and more books out there for youngsters to read.

“Anyone with a spare book or two, including second hand ones, can get involved by simply printing off the treasure map from Facebook, putting it in a clear plastic wallet along with the books and hiding it wherever they choose.”

He added: “So please check out our Facebook page for more information and join us on our hidden book adventure.”