Channel 4's Hunted shows scenes from Newbury as local couple return home to escape capture

THE fifth episode of Channel 4 reality series Hunted airs tonight (Thursday) – with Newbury playing a starring role.

Newbury couple Ella Tomkins and Jessica Warr, who met at St Bartholomew's School, have so far outwitted and stayed one step ahead the team of specially-trained 'hunters' in the reality gameshow.

Those who survive without getting caught are in with a chance of winning £100,000.

In tonight’s episode Ms Tomkins and Ms Warr are tired and hungry after days off-grid, so return to their hometown of Newbury to replenish supplies. But have they returned to a hostile environment?

So far in the series, the duo have criss-crossed England, travelling as far as Bristol and Yorkshire.

In an interview, before the programme aired, the couple said their tactics followed the four Fs - Fugitive – think like a fugitive, never be complacent, stay off-grid, keep moving and use disguises, Forests – out of sight, out of mind, use natural cover where we can and utilise wood for fires, Faith – have faith in Jess’ shoulder, strangers, ourselves and our relationships, and Food – the most important thing above all - the key to avoiding Jess’ hangriness!

It remains to be seen how they will fare on home turf.

Hunted is on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm.