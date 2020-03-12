Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Channel 4's Hunted shows scenes from Newbury as local couple return home to escape capture

Childhood sweethearts Ella Tomkins and Jessica Warr return to their hometown

Newbury featured in tonight's episode of Hunted

Hunters hand out wanted leaflets at Newbury Station

THE fifth episode of Channel 4 reality series Hunted airs tonight (Thursday) – with Newbury playing a starring role.

Newbury couple Ella Tomkins and Jessica Warr, who met at St Bartholomew's School, have so far outwitted and stayed one step ahead the team of specially-trained 'hunters' in the reality gameshow.

Those who survive without getting caught are in with a chance of winning £100,000.

100%

In tonight’s episode Ms Tomkins and Ms Warr are tired and hungry after days off-grid, so return to their hometown of Newbury to replenish supplies. But have they returned to a hostile environment?

So far in the series, the duo have criss-crossed England, travelling as far as Bristol and Yorkshire.

In an interview, before the programme aired, the couple said their tactics followed the four Fs - Fugitive – think like a fugitive, never be complacent, stay off-grid, keep moving and use disguises, Forests – out of sight, out of mind, use natural cover where we can and utilise wood for fires, Faith – have faith in Jess’ shoulder, strangers, ourselves and our relationships, and      Food – the most important thing above all - the key to avoiding Jess’ hangriness!

It remains to be seen how they will fare on home turf.

Hunted is on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm.

