Park House School in Newbury cancels parents' evening tonight (Thursday)

PARK House School has postponed a parents' evening scheduled for tonight (Thursday) as a preventative measure, as the UK is set to move into the second stage of managing the pandemic.

The Government's Cobra meeting today is expected to move the country from the containment phase into the delay phase.

In a letter to parents ahead of the Cobra decision, headteacher Derek Peaple said: "As I am sure you will be aware, further announcements are due this afternoon following the COBRA meeting which will determine next steps for the Government’s approach to the current COVID-19 situation.

"In anticipation that that advice will move the national situation from containment to delay, we have taken the advanced preventative decision to postpone this evening’s Year 7 Parents’ Evening.

"I am sorry that this is at short notice but feel it would be prudent and in the best interests of all of the community as the situation continues to develop in the way it appears to be. An alternative date will be identified in due course. Further notice will follow as soon as practical about the Year 10 Parents’ Evening on 26 March once the situation is clearer".

Mr Peaple said that the school had advanced plans in place for pupils to work online should the situation escalate further and any extended closure become necessary.

He added that any school closure will only happen in line with Government guidelines.

"For parents and students involved in any school trips over the coming months, we are also closely monitoring the situation, putting in place a number of contingency plans at this point," Mr Peaple added.

Park Houses' decision follows Trinity School cancelling its parents evening and school show yesterday.