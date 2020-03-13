Reading Crown Court told Hermitage woman had drugs and cash in car

A WOMAN caught with drugs worth up to £1,500 was concussed while trying to resist arrest, a judge heard.

Moments before, the 40-year-old from Hermitage had handed a bag to the passenger in her car and shouted “run”.

Linda Clarke, who lives at Manor Lane, appeared for sentencing at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, March 4.

Michael Roques, prosecuting, said: “Police had just arrested a man named Phillips and then decided to approach the defendant in her car.

“She was heard to shout ‘run’ and [the passenger] grabbed a bag and ran from the officers.

“He tried to dispose of it in a garden, but it was recovered.”

Inside the bag was ‘skunk’ cannabis and more was found on Clarke, the court heard.

The total was estimated to be worth between £860 and £1,500, said Mr Roques, who said: “An expert witness says that is well in excess of what would be anticipated for personal use... there may have been an attempt to supply it.”

Clarke also had around £720 in cash on her, he added.

At a previous hearing she admitted possessing 240.75g of the Class B-controlled drug with intent to supply it to another in Newbury on September 5 last year.

She also has 14 previous convictions.

Richard Moss, defending, said her client pleaded guilty on the basis that she was only looking after the cannabis for her partner Stephen Banham, who used it for medicinal purposes, and was going to give it back to him.

He added: “This wasn’t a commercial enterprise.

“It was bought in bulk essentially for medical reasons.”

A probation officer told the court: “She denies that she resisted arrest.

“She was concussed during that arrest and taken to hospital to be checked over.

“She completely denied the offence in interview and is reluctant to engage with probation.”

Judge Sarah Campbell remarked: “It’s not a terribly happy picture, is it?”

Mr Moss replied: “There’s no dispute she knew the drugs were in the car.”

The prosecution had applied for the cash found on Clarke to be forfeited, but Mr Roques said he was unable to prove her assertion that it was proceeds from the sale of a car.

Judge Campbell ordered the £720 to be returned to her – then fined Clarke £720 or a 21-day prison term in default of payment.

In addition, Clarke was ordered to pay £500 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £70.