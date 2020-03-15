West Berkshire education services to receive £40m boost

MORE than £111m is to be invested in West Berkshire after the council unveiled its three-year capital budget strategy.

In the council’s full meeting on March 3, executive member for finance Ross Mackinnon confirmed plans for millions to be spent on education, transport and green energy across the district.

A total of £40m is to be invested in education services, including building new schools and expanding existing ones.

Of that £40m, £2.7m will be spent on the expansion of The Willink School in Burghfield, £2.8m on expanding Trinity School in Newbury, £4.4m has been allocated for increased primary school places following the proposed development of Sandleford Park and £2.8m has been set aside for the replacement of Downland Sports Centre in Compton.

A total of £426,000 has been allocated towards expanding the kitchen at Hungerford Primary School and £357,000 on additional primary provision to meet the impact from the 400-home housing development in north Newbury.

Around £45m will be invested in transport infrastructure to support the economy through railway station improvements, walking and cycling path upgrades and road improvements.

Of the planned transport infrastructure improvements, £2.5m has been earmarked for the widening of the A339 and an access road to serve the proposed Sandleford Park development and Highwood Copse, £2.4m to be spent on improving Newbury Railway Station and £1.3m on the Great Shefford flood alleviation scheme.

A further £1.5m will be put towards Robin Hood roundabout improvements and £440,000 towards improving the Burger King roundabout.

More than £5m will be invested in making West Berkshire a greener district through implementing clean energy and large-scale forestation, while £3.5m will go towards solar farms.

Nearly £10m will also be spent on protecting vulnerable children and adults, with £3.8m going towards the annual provision for essential aids and equipment for vulnerable people and £535,000 on maintenance of the council’s four care homes and three resource centres.

The capital budget strategy is funded by a combination of external grants and council borrowing.

It is separate from the revenue budget, which is funded largely by council tax and is spent on day-to-day expenditure.

Around £57.4m of the capital budget will come from external sources such as grants, community infrastructure levy and section 106 agreements, while £47.1m will come from borrowing.

The other £6.3m meanwhile will come from the council’s invest-to-save schemes and capital receipts.

Mr Mackinnon said: “I’m delighted to propose the capital strategy for the next three years.

“This administration is proposing an investment of £111m to ensure that West Berkshire remains a great place to live, work and learn.”

The Liberal Democrats proposed an amendment for £40,000 to be spent on more defibrillators and £50,000 on additional drainage clearance, but these were rejected.

The Green Party also put forward its own set of amendments, including a desire to see the council’s minibus fleet replaced with ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEVs) and bringing forward the £500,000 earmarked to be spent on natural carbon reduction measures in 2021/22 to 2020/21.

These were also rejected, with councillors voting on party lines.

