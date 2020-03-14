West Berkshire group promoting education and health issues

A NEW group promoting diversity has been launched in West Berkshire.

Community Connections is a community interest company (CIC) set up to offer advice and signposting to the black, Asian, minority, ethnic, refugee (BAMER) community and other marginalised, vulnerable and socially isolated people in the district.

The group was formed by directors Claire Middleton and Alice Kunjappy-Clifton to bring education and health and wellbeing needs together for minority groups in the district.

Mrs Middleton, who is also a director at the Berkshire School of English, said: “My priorities are teaching, learning, education and Alice’s interest is in ethnic minorities, community connections and health and wellbeing.

“We identified a gap in bringing these things together for the different communities.

“The communities themselves were not connecting and we felt very much that health and wellbeing and education needed to have a holistic approach with these ethnic minorities.”

The first group event was held in The Dolphin in Newbury on March 5, ahead of International Women’s Day

Attendees shared stories of women who had inspired them, ranging from mothers and aunts to teachers and daughters.

Mrs Middleton said the event was to “bring different women together.”

She added: “Today we have got different cultures, nationalities, all different ages and relationships, friends, mothers, daughters, colleagues; a real diverse group of women.”

The group is seeking fundraising to stage events for the community, but wants feedback via an online survey as to what sort of events it should hold.

Mrs Middleton said: “We need people to tell us what projects or events people want to see so that we can fundraise on their behalf to bring things to the community.”

Community Connections also wants to hold pop-up cafés across the district to reach marginalised communities.

“I think the message really that we want to get out is not what we believe is important for the community, it’s important for the community to tell us what they need,” said Mrs Middleton.

“If they are experiencing race hate or feeling excluded from events, let us know so that we can mitigate and fix it.”

The group has launched on the online fundraising platform The Good Exchange and is looking for donations and volunteers to get involved.

Director Alice Kunjappy-Clifton said: “One of the things that is not happening is community engagement.

“Ethnic communities are the highest risk category for long-term diseases like diabetes, heart disease and mental health.

“The set up is so different to abroad. What we are trying to do is increase the awareness of our set up.”

The group is promoting a ‘passport to West Berkshire’, which signposts services to help minority groups integrate.

“Hate crime is on the increase but people are not reporting,” Ms Kunjappy-Clifton said.

“This way we can empower them to report and also support them.

“The whole idea is to work with all the service providers health, education, council and police.

“We are hoping that when we get a community space the community has got somewhere to come to.

“This project is for both communities.

“It’s for minorities, but it’s to teach the wider community about the cultures and trying to bring the culture back into the community to try and find out why people do what they do.

“We are starting from scratch, but hopefully we will get people together.”

For more information, and the group’s survey, visit https://sites.google.com/view/communityconnections/home