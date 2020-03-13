Hermitage housebuilding consultation postponed

A consultation of people in Hermitage over plans to expand the village has been postponed until further notice.

The event had been scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.

It relates to plans to construct two new housing developments in the village.

This would represent a sizeable enlargement of Hermitage, which has a population of just under 2,000.

However, organisers have been forced to call it off over coronavirus fears.

No new date has been agreed.