Reading FC visits Beenham for World Book Day

Pupil feted for bookmark design

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Following their submissions to a World Book Day-related competition, Beenham Primary School pupils were delighted to welcome Reading FC’s mascot Kingsley into the school.

Thursday’s event was organised by the club’s Community Trust and pupils dressed as their favourite literary characters.

Kingsley’s visit was part of a tour to congratulate participants in a competition which invited Berkshire pupils to design a Reading FC-themed bookmark.

Among the winners was Beenham Primary pupil Lara.

She was presented with a shirt, as well as a copy of her winning bookmark.

Lara said: “I just enjoy football and reading, that’s what inspired me to design the bookmark.

“Thank you for the prizes.”

