Prohibition order against Zinc Nightclub

Newbury's Zinc Nightclub is challenging a prohibition notice issued against it by Royal Berkshire Fire Authority (RBFA).

The club opened in the Market Place in 2018, but concerns over its capacity led inspectors to impose a court-ordered restriction in November.

The order is now being challenged by Zinc’s owner, Stonegate Pub Company, in court.

A formal appeal has been lodged by the firm, which insists that it is now complying with the RBFA’s original recommendations.

The RBFA has refused to comment on active legal proceedings.

A Zinc spokesperson said: “Following a routine inspection, a fire officer imposed a restriction on the maximum capacity of the venue.

“We complied fully with this request and we are continuing to work with the fire service to ensure the safety of all our customers and staff.

“We are now appealing the notice.”