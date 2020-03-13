West Berkshire: first coronavirus case confirmed

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in West Berkshire.

Specialists from Public Health England (PHE) are working with West Berkshire Council and NHS colleagues following a confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Centre Director for Public Health England South East, Alison Barnett, said: "This individual is a resident of West Berkshire who is now self-isolating. Our priority now is to undertake targeted contact tracing where we think it can help to prevent or control an outbreak, particularly among more vulnerable groups. We will no longer be contacting all individuals who have been in close contact with a confirmed case."

NewburyToday has asked the council for more details about the case but has been told that this is all the information being released at this stage.

Executive member for public health and community wellbeing for West Berkshire Council, Rick Jones (Con, Tilehurst & Purley) said: "I'd like to reassure people that we are working with health colleagues to do everything we can to slow down the spread of the virus and ensure the people of West Berkshire are protected.

"The latest advice is, if you have symptoms of COVID-19, however mild, stay at home and do not leave your house for seven days from when your symptoms started. The most common symptoms are recent onset of a new continuous cough and/or a high temperature which is 37.8 degrees or higher."

Symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) are: a cough, high temperature and shortness of breath.

Current advice is to stay at home for seven days if you have either a high temperature or a new continuous cough.

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you're staying at home.

People self-isolating should stay at home, not go to work, school or public places, not use public transport or taxis, ask friends, family members or delivery services to do errands for you, try to avoid visitors to your home - it's OK for friends, family or delivery drivers to drop off food

Advice for calling the NHS 111 online coronavirus service is if you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home, your condition gets worse, your symptoms do not get better after seven days.

Only call 111 if you cannot get help online.

Health and local authorities are appealing for people to follow national Government guidance to prevent further spread of the illness and limit the numbers affected.

This guidance includes taking basic hygiene precautions as the best way of significantly reducing the chances of spreading any virus: sneeze or cough into a tissue, bin it, wash your hands frequently and don't touch your face unless you've just washed your hands.

Current evidence indicates that most cases appear to be mild, with patients experiencing flu-like symptoms. Older residents or those with weakened immune systems or long-term conditions may experience more severe symptoms.

More information as it comes.