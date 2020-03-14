Woman assaulted in Goring-on-Thames

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted by a man in Goring-on-Thames.

The woman, in her 30s, was walking when a man approached her from behind and tried to pull her to the floor. The woman was able to break free and the man ran off.

The man is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall, stocky and with shaved, light coloured hair. He was wearing dark coloured clothes and a bomber style jacket.

The woman sustained bruises and grazes to her legs.

Nothing was stolen during the assault, which occurred between 12.30am and 1am today (Saturday, March 14) in Lycroft Close.

Investigating officer detective chief inspector John Capps, said: “This was a very distressing incident for the victim in this case.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation.

“We know this will be concerning for the community, but we would ask residents to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to the police.

“We would ask that anyone who may have seen or heard anything in relation to this incident, or anyone with CCTV footage to get in touch.

“You can do this by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 or make a report online using the reference 43200086182.

“If you would prefer to remain 100% anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”