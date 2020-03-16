M4 junctions 15 to 16 closed after two-lorry crash

M4 junctions closed after two-lorry crash
The M4 is closed westbound between junction 15 for Swindon and 16 for Wootton Basset after a two-lorry crash.
The accident occurred at around 3am and is causing long tail backs towards junction 14 for Hungerford.
The closure is expected to remain in place throughout the morning, with diversions in place from junction 15.
Drivers - the #M4 is currently #closed westbound between J15 & 16.— Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) March 16, 2020
The closure has been in place between the two Swindon junctions since approximately 3.20am due to a collision involving two lorries.
It is likely to remain in place for several hours. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/oNvuglYiZw
