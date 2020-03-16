Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

M4 junctions 15 to 16 closed after two-lorry crash

Carriageway to remain closed for several hours

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

34-1213A M4 Traffic

The M4 is closed westbound between junction 15 for Swindon and 16 for Wootton Basset after a two-lorry crash.

The accident occurred at around 3am and is causing long tail backs towards junction 14 for Hungerford.

The closure is expected to remain in place throughout the morning, with diversions in place from junction 15.

