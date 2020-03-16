West Berkshire residents can help their neighbours during coronavirus restrictions

HELP is at hand. Many people are asking how they can help at this time.

If you want to know what you can do locally, Newbury Soup Kitchen and West Berks food bank have asked for more donations.

Fair Close Centre is looking for volunteers to help with its meals on wheels service

You can also register with the Red Cross or Age UK to help with their local services.

A card has been created which is being used nationwide to let elderly and people in isolation know that their neighbours are looking out for them. PLEASE use responsibly.

Here is a printable version, which you can fill in and post through your neighbours' doors

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1L_8GoI1zQ572fBZtElFfQZI9vNEwK7Rf/view