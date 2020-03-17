AWE staff at Aldermaston and Burghfield self-isolating over coronavirus

AWE has said some of its staff are self-isolating but there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its sites.

The company, which manufactures the UKs nuclear deterrent Trident, employs more than 5,000 people across its sites in Aldermaston and Burghfield.

A spokeswoman said: "We have had a small number of staff who have self-isolated, in line with public health advice, either on account of returning from travel destinations or showing possible but unconfirmed COVID-19 symptoms. Where appropriate, a heightened clean of working areas took place.

"AWE is taking all the necessary precautions and following public health advice to safeguard its workforce and is monitoring the situation closely".

Prior's Court School in Hermitage, which teaches autistic pupils aged between five and 25, has said it is taking precautionary measures to protect the young people it cares for.

Chief executive, Mike Robinson, said: "The health and wellbeing of the young people in our care is always an absolute priority. In light of the risk posed by Coronavirus (COVID-19), we are undertaking significant precautionary measures to minimise risk and safeguard the welfare of those young people and our employees.

"We have a robust business continuity plan in place to protect and maintain our service delivery, and at this stage there are no plans to close any part of Prior’s Court.

"We will obviously be monitoring the situation closely and listening to the advice of the statutory bodies who oversee our operations. Our situation is more complicated than some organisations as we operate as a school, children’s home and adult home, which may all be subject to different guidance.

"I want to thank our staff for continuing to support our young people and their colleagues during this unprecedented time. We recognise that this is a worrying time for everyone, and we will do whatever we can to provide support needed.

"We greatly appreciate all the efforts of our staff and we have introduced an adapted sick pay policy for the duration of the crisis to ensure that staff are not disadvantaged financially if they have to self-isolate".