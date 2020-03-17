Newbury and Thatcham drug dealer caught with heroin worth £12,000

A DRUG dealer who operated in Newbury town centre was caught with £12,000-worth of heroin.

The 24-year-old from Thatcham had recently been released from prison on licence, having been locked up for selling heroin and cocaine outside McDonald’s in Northbrook Street.

But on Monday, March 9, a judge jailed him again after hearing the full extent of his operation.

Kieron Timothy Amos, who used to live at Mount Road, listened to the proceedings at Reading Crown Court from prison via video link, having been re-arrested.

Gavin Possinger, prosecuting, acknowledged that the latest charges of dealing in Class A-controlled drugs preceded the ones for which Amos had been serving time.

He was sentenced to three years in December 2018 after being caught selling to customers in broad daylight outside the fast food restaurant.

On that occasion, police had to wrestle him to the ground in front of children on their half-term holiday.

Amos was found to have cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin, together worth £8,600, in various sized deal bags.

In his home, police found a metal safe, digital scales, more deal bags and £1,186 in crumpled notes – the proceeds of his dealing, the judge was told at the time.

Mr Possinger said that, prior to the above offences, police had executed a drugs search warrant at Amos’ home in Mount Road.

He added: “A rucksack was thrown over a fence and retrieved by police.”

Inside the rucksack was heroin, while cocaine and crack cocaine were also found on the premises.

Mr Possinger went on: “The total value of drugs was over £12,000, the vast majority of which was heroin.

“There were multiple wraps of Class A drugs ready to be dealt on the street.”

Police also found more than £1,000 in cash.

Amos admitted possessing Class A-controlled drugs with intent to supply them.

Matthew Hodgetts, defending, pointed out these offences predated the ones for which Amos had been jailed and said: “The delay in bringing this case to court wasn’t his fault.

“It’s unfortunate that he had been released from his custodial sentence and now he will have to return to custody.

“There’s a degree of unfairness here and I ask your honour to bear that in mind when determining what the relevant sentence should be.”

Judge Edward Burgess told Amos: “You had served the custodial part of your three-year sentence; you were quiet with probation, making it difficult for them to determine how you were responding to the licence conditions.

“The appropriate starting point would have been six years had it been in combination with the previous indictment.

“I reduce the sentence because of the delay, through no fault of your own.”

Amos was sentenced to a further 12 months in jail, half of which will be spent in custody and the remainder on licence in the community.