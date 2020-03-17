Newbury's Corn Exchange to close "until further notice"

Newbury's Corn Exchange theatre will close from Tuesday 'until further notice' due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The arts venue says customers will be entitled to a refund for any cancelled performances.

However it is asking people to consider whether they can afford donating the cost of the ticket to the Corn Exchange, saying the the financial implications of the closure will be "huge".

In a statement published this morning (Tuesday), the Corn Exchange said: "Advice from the UK government has changed very significantly this afternoon and, following the Prime Minister’s briefing, we regret to announce that from this evening the Corn Exchange and the Learning Centre will close until further notice.

"The safety of our participants, volunteers, performers, artists, audience members and staff members is paramount to us as we navigate these unprecedented times. We are closely following government advice and will reopen as soon as possible.

"We understand you may be disappointed if you have booked to see a show or film or have signed up to a workshop or class during this period.

"You will be entitled to a refund although, as a charity, we will also be asking if you can afford to consider donating the cost of your tickets to the Corn Exchange as the financial implications of this closure are huge.

"We will be managing all cancellations on a rolling two week basis, and our front of house team will be in touch with all customers. Please bear with us during this time as we have a large number of customers to contact.

"We will keep you up-to-date as the situation changes and thank you for understanding and continued support at this challenging time."

"Please bear with us as we are dealing with a large number of customers and please do not call the Box Office."

Thatcham's Nature Discovery Centre has also closed until further notice.