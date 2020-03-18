Royal Berkshire hospitals limiting patients to one visit per day

PATIENTS in Royal Berkshire hospitals, including the West Berkshire Community Hospital, Thatcham, are being limited to one visit per person per day in an effort to cut down on face-to-face contact, due to the coronavirus.

The public is instead encouraged to consider other ways of keeping in touch, such as phone calls, FaceTime or Skyping.

These restrictions apply to all visitors except those visiting patients receiving end-of-life care or visitors who are the partner or birthing partner of a woman in labour.

Visitors should be immediate family members or carers.

Visitors who are unwell, especially with a high temperature or a new persistent cough, or are vulnerable as a result of medication, a chronic illness or are over 70, must not visit any health and care areas.

No children under the age of 12 will be allowed to visit without the ward sister or charge nurse’s prior permission.

There are slightly different rules for paediatrics and neonates, with two visitors allowed and may include a child under 12.

Paediatric wards will use their own discretion regarding visiting.

On wards where there are confirmed coronavirus patients, visiting will be restricted completely and visitors will need to speak to the nurse or midwife in charge for advice and guidance.

This will be reviewed daily.

A statement from Royal Berkshire NHS said: “We are taking these measures to limit the spread of the virus and to protect our staff, our patients and our communities and would ask that you work with us at this time.

"Our staff are here to help and to care for your relative – please be mindful of this and respect that the decisions they are making are in the best interests of patients and you.

"NHS staff should not have to suffer violence, abuse or discrimination and we operate a zero tolerance policy on this type of behaviour.”