Watermill Theatre cancels performances

The Watermill Theatre has, this morning (Wednesday), announced that all performances of its production of The Wicker Husband have been cancelled.

The show was due to run at the Bagnor theatre until March 21.

The box office team will be contacting anyone with tickets for the remaining performances and have asked that people do not try to call the theatre directly.

A statement on the venue's website added: “We will issue further information on Thursday about future performances.

“Please bear with us at this difficult time. Thank you.”

The news follows Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Tuesday, warning against people attending pubs, clubs and theatres.

Newbury’s Corn Exchange closed on Tuesday “until further notice” following the PM’s briefing.

The arts venue said customers will be entitled to a refund for any cancelled performances.

However it is asking people to consider whether they can afford donating the cost of the ticket to the Corn Exchange, saying the financial implications of the closure will be "huge".

In a statement published on Tuesday, the Corn Exchange said: "Advice from the UK government has changed very significantly this afternoon and, following the Prime Minister’s briefing, we regret to announce that from this evening the Corn Exchange and the Learning Centre will close until further notice.”