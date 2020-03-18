Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Watermill Theatre cancels performances

Anyone with tickets will now be contacted by the Bagnor playhouse

£46,500 boost for Watermill

The Watermill theatre in Bagnor

The Watermill Theatre has, this morning (Wednesday), announced that all performances of its production of The Wicker Husband have been cancelled.

The show was due to run at the Bagnor theatre until March 21.

The box office team will be contacting anyone with tickets for the remaining performances and have asked that people do not try to call the theatre directly.

A statement on the venue's website added: “We will issue further information on Thursday about future performances.

“Please bear with us at this difficult time. Thank you.”

The news follows Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Tuesday, warning against people attending pubs, clubs and theatres.

Newbury’s Corn Exchange closed on Tuesday “until further notice” following the PM’s briefing.

The arts venue said customers will be entitled to a refund for any cancelled performances.

However it is asking people to consider whether they can afford donating the cost of the ticket to the Corn Exchange, saying the financial implications of the closure will be "huge".

In a statement published on Tuesday, the Corn Exchange said: "Advice from the UK government has changed very significantly this afternoon and, following the Prime Minister’s briefing, we regret to announce that from this evening the Corn Exchange and the Learning Centre will close until further notice.”

  • GreenhamPete

    18/03/2020 - 10:52

    Please don't ask for refunds... The very survival of the wonderful venues at the Watermill, Corn Exchange etc is at stake. They need all our support right now and even more so once they reopen

    Reply

