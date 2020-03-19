Newbury's Waterside Centre discussed in House of Lords

PLANS to turn Newbury’s Waterside Centre into a state-of-the-art youth facility were discussed at the House of Lords recently.

Berkshire Youth has been granted planning permission for a significant upgrade of the facility, which once completed will feature a 14.5m climbing tower and a two-storey viewing gallery/café for public use.

The refurbished community and youth centre will provide a range of activities, including rock climbing, dancing and canoeing.

A number of distinguished guests, dignitaries and businesspeople from Newbury and West Berkshire attended the event.

They included Newbury mayor Elizabeth O’Keeffe, West Berkshire Council’s leader Lynne Doherty, lead member for education Dominic Boeck and chairman Graham Pask.

Guests heard that Berkshire Youth wants the centre to become a “safe place where young people can go and feel comfortable”.

The president of Berkshire Youth, local entrepreneur Roger Smee, said: “This project we have set ourselves is a major challenge and a major task, but it is one we are well on our way with now.

“I am proud to get to this point because we have climbed a few mountains, down a few ravines and back up a few mountains.

“It has been a topsy-turvy journey.

“This evening is the culmination of six years of intense work by a whole number of people.

“We have had the support of a number of caring and generous individuals, charities and companies who have given their time and financing.

“The project itself is exceptional in what we think we can do and the youngsters that we can help and embrace.

“We think what it is going to create a cutting-edge blueprint for youth work that other charities will like the look of.

“We believe that one day this will be copied, it will be a blueprint for other areas of the country.

“If this works it is going to be something that others will want to emulate.”

Berkshire Youth chief executive David Seward also spoke passionately about the need for somewhere young people can feel comfortable.

Mr Seward said the centre would further the development of young people and provide them with a trustworthy and safe base.

He added that there were currently around 200,000 young people in Berkshire, with around 15 per cent of the 3,000 in West Berkshire living in poverty.

The district, he added, had one of the widest attainment gaps between advantaged and disadvantaged young people.

Mr Seward said they need to “recognise the importance of prevention, being there for young people at the point they most need it. Not when.”

He added: “The Waterside Centre is going to be a hub. A place that inspires young people to come along – a place they want to be.

“A safe place for young people – a place you can learn a place where you can become a leader.”

Lord St John of Bletso, who sits in the House of Lords, said: “One of the staggering statistics, and one of the sad statistics, since 2010 there has been a 70-per-cent drop in public funding for youth services and I think that’s shameful frankly.

“I would argue that a lot of money that is being squandered on HS2 is spent on these types of initiatives.”

Lord St John, who also sits on the advisory board for Berkshire Youth, added: “We are all aware of the problems and the challenges affecting young people, particularly young people from deprived areas and to that regard I wholeheartedly support the Inspired Facilities programme and the three planned facilities across Berkshire.”

The building was acquired by West Berkshire Council in 1998 after Berkshire County Council was dissolved, and, until recently, was used to provide support to the most vulnerable people in the district.

An agreement was reached with Bradfield College, the Bradfield Club and Berkshire Youth to bring about the long-awaited refurbishment.

Berkshire Youth has submitted the plans, paid in part by the Bradfield Club, but also by a number of other donors.

Once complete, the centre will be operated by Berkshire Youth on a peppercorn rent from the council and the Bradfield Club.

So far £600,000 of the £1.3m total has been raised and at the event Berkshire Youth trustee Michael Farrant emphasised the importance of extra donations to complete the project.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/pt3tf-berkshire-youth-trust or https://berkshireyouthtrust.com/

Alternatively, email Cameron Smee at smee.cameron@gmail.com