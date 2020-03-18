Brimpton Primary School to close from today

Brimpton Primary School is to close from this afternoon (Wednesday, March 18) because of the impact of coronavirus.

The school will close from the end of the school day today following Government advice regarding self-isolation and social distancing.

As a result, the school said it is now in the situation where nearly all staff members will not be in tomorrow.

Headteacher Heidi Davies said: "We currently find ourselves in unprecedented times given the risk to health that COVID-19 poses.

"As a school, we have been working over the past week to look at how we can safely open and not only meet the day to day needs of our students but also ensure risk to health remains at a minimum. It has now reached the point where this is not possible.

"We have half the school absent due to child symptoms, parents symptoms and parents making the choice to keep the children safe. In our small family community things are spreading. Children we know are very resilient but the adults at the school are also of the upmost importance to me and they are vulnerable too".

The school said it would monitor the ongoing national and local situation as well as colleague absence to make the decision when to reopen.

Children’s work packs to continue their learning at home have been placed on the school website.

Brimpton's announcement follows some secondary schools in the district operating under partial closures this week.