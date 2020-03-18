Sainsbury's bans stockpiling and helps older people to shop

Sainsbury’s has announced a nationwide rationing regime, with the first hour of trading at its stores open solely to elderly people.

Between 7am and 8am every weekday, all Sainsbury’s outlets in West Berkshire will only serve people identified as vulnerable.

The branches will remain open for an extra hour.

It follows panic buying in supermarkets at the weekend.

Stock sold out rapidly, leaving shelves empty, with items such s toilet roll in high demand.

The Government is advising against stockpiling, stressing there is no need for the majority of households to engage in such activity.

Reckless shopping could be depriving vulnerable people of essentials.