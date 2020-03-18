Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus: All schools in England to close from Friday until further notice

Government made announcement this afternoon (Weds)

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

All schools in England are to close this Friday until further notice.

This is except to those children whose parents are key workers like NHS staff, police and delivery drivers who "need to be able to go to work" and children who are "most vulnerable".

Gavin Williamson, Secretary of State for Education told MPs "Looking after these children will allow schools to serve the country during these difficult times"  

Boris Johnson called on nurseries and private schools to do the same and offered financial support to make this possible.

He added: "By looking after the children of key workers they will be a vital part of the fightback against coronavirus."

He also confirmed exams would not take place in May and June but said the Government would ensure students would get the qualifications they deserved from their academic careers. 

Mr Johnson called upon retired healthcare professionals to come back and help the NHS at this difficult time.

